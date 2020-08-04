GILFORD – A sleepless neighbor is being credited with making a pre-dawn report of smoke that led to the discovery that a fire pit had set the deck ablaze on a large lakeside home occupied by 11 people.
“It this case insomnia paid off. Everyone is grateful that the neighbor was awake and noticed there was a lot of smoke coming from the lakeside of a nearby house. Early warning and notification were huge in this case,” Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said.
The house at 4 Broadview Terrace on Governor’s Island is equipped with a hard-wired fire alarm system, but it didn’t activate until after the occupants were awakened and opened the doors allowing smoke to get inside. They deployed a garden hose to slow the spread of the fire and Laconia’s Engine 5 from the Weirs Station arrived at 4:24 a.m. just 10 minutes after being dispatched.
“They were pretty thankful help arrived,” Carrier said.
Arriving crews found an approximately 10- by 12-foot section of the deck that stretched some 29 feet the length of the house burning, along with some outside furniture. They stretched a hose line and quickly knocked the fire down. According to Carrier, the free-standing metal fire pit had completely burned through the deck and was on the ground. The fire had also charred the steps that led to another section of the deck that had multiple stepped levels.
Had the occupants not been awakened, Carrier said, the fire would have likely spread and those inside would have remained unaware until either a window shattered from the heat or the blaze breached an interior wall.
There were no injuries or damage to other buildings or vehicles, according to Carrier who estimated the cost of repairs at $50,000. According to property tax records the four-bedroom, 3.5 bath contemporary style home built in 1994 is jointly owned by Marla J. Saunders, Deborah L. Johnson, and the Donna Johnson Revocable Trust, Palm Beach Gardens Fla., and is accessed for $1.52 million.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 5:39 a.m. An extensive overhaul was required as a major portion of the deck had to be taken apart using hand tools and saws to ensure it had been completely extinguished.
The point of origin was the fire pit that was on the deck, which the home occupants believed was fully extinguished before they went to bed. It is unknown whether radiant heat from the fire pit or an errant spark from it actually set the deck ablaze. All open burning requires a permit according to Carrier, who said a fire pit of the size involved in this instance must be at least 25 feet away from any structure, including decks.
The permit system has its benefits in that when residents come to the station to get one, Carrier said it gives him the chance to educate them about fire safety.
“Thankfully only the deck was damaged and nobody was hurt,” the chief said.