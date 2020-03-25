MANCHESTER -- The Puritan Backroom restaurant was closed Wednesday after a portion of the popular restaurant filled with smoke overnight, likely from an electrical fire, one of the owners said.
Arthur Pappas said he discovered the smoke when he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open up.
The Manchester Fire Department responded with a full first-alarm response -- four engines, two ladder trucks and a rescue company, according to a release.
The fire was in an interior wall that separates the office from the kitchen line, Pappas said.
The Fire Department said smoke had traveled to the roof level.
Firefighters took 40 minutes to declare the situation under control. They found no extension of the fire, and the Health Department was called in. The Fire Department estimated damage at $80,000.
Pappas said there’s no telling what caused the fire. He said any food in open containers will have to be discarded.
He said he hopes to reopen on Thursday. Takeout business has been normal since Gov. Chris Sununu closed the dining areas of restaurants last week, Pappas said.