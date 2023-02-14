An F-22 Raptor

An F-22 Raptor was used to shoot down a high-altitude object over Canada on Saturday. Three such objects have been shot down since Friday.  

 Airman 1st Class Jacob Thompson/341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

Even small objects can cause massive damage to fast-moving airplanes, aviation experts say, underscoring the inherent risks to pilots and passengers of collisions in the nation's airspace after three flying objects were shot down over North America since Friday.

It's a matter of basic physics, experts said: a small mass colliding with a fast-moving plane can create significant destructive energy - and such an encounter could easily lead to disaster, they said.