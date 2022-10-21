Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email According to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire. WKBK RADIO KEENE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A small airplane crashed into a building in Keene Friday evening, killing both people on board and sparking a large fire.The plane crashed into a building on Lower Main Street in Keene just before 7 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.Two people were in the plane, Keene officials said during a Saturday morning news conference.Officials did not release victims' identities Saturday morning. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.The FAA did not immediately release the plane’s identification number, but said it was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.Keene Mayor George Hansel said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation. Bystanders’ photos and videos posted online show a small apartment building engulfed in flames after the crash.Hansel said eight people lived in the apartment building .People were home when the plane crashed into a garage attached to the four-unit building, said Keene Fire Department Chief Donald Farquhar.But the fire spread quickly from the crash area, and all eight people lost their homes.A small church nearby, Hope Chapel, was not damaged.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Race honors fallen officers, raises money for kids +7 Derry man charged after allegedly fleeing crash, tripping over tree +3 Manchester aldermen vote to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders {{title}} Most Popular One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge NH DOT sign in Manchester vandalized to display vulgar message about Biden Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Bradford man, 38, identified as dead in Bow crash Using GPS data to make NH roads safer (and speed limits more ‘credible’) Sununu Center leaning on mandatory overtime amid staff crisis, as workers raise alarm about unprecedented injuries Aldermen asked to reject proposal banning shopping carts, other items in city parks Car slams into bear in New Hampshire, cops say. 20-year-old killed while checking damage Groundbreaking ceremony Monday for Manchester's new Station 9 Manchester breaks ground on new Station 9 'modern' firehouse Request News Coverage