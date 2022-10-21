Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing passengers and sparking fire Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email According to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire. WKBK RADIO KEENE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A small airplane crashed into a building in Keene Friday evening, killing those on board and sparking a large fire.The plane crashed into a building on Lower Main Street in Keene just before 7 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.Keene city officials said in a Facebook post that those on the plane died in the crash. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the small plane.Officials did not release victims' identities Friday evening. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.The FAA did not immediately release the plane’s identification number, but said it was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.Bystanders’ photos and videos posted online show a small apartment building engulfed in flames after the crash.Police and firefighters are on the scene. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Race honors fallen officers, raises money for kids +7 Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing passengers and sparking fire Derry man charged after allegedly fleeing crash, tripping over tree +3 Manchester aldermen vote to double snow emergency parking fines for first time offenders Sununu Center workers union details injuries, frustrations at understaffed detention facility {{title}} Most Popular One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge NH DOT sign in Manchester vandalized to display vulgar message about Biden Bradford man, 38, identified as dead in Bow crash Using GPS data to make NH roads safer (and speed limits more ‘credible’) Sununu Center leaning on mandatory overtime amid staff crisis, as workers raise alarm about unprecedented injuries Aldermen asked to reject proposal banning shopping carts, other items in city parks Groundbreaking ceremony Monday for Manchester's new Station 9 Woman dies after being hit by two cars in Staten Island — once as a pedestrian and again in an ambulance, NYPD says Manchester breaks ground on new Station 9 'modern' firehouse Man jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester Request News Coverage