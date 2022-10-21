Keene plane crash

According to multiple reports, a plane crashed in Keene Friday night, sparking a fire.

 WKBK RADIO KEENE

A small airplane crashed into a building in Keene Friday evening, killing those on board and sparking a large fire.

The plane crashed into a building on Lower Main Street in Keene just before 7 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.