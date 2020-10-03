Under New Hampshire fire code, homes are required to have smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home, including the basement.
To stay safe:
• Install alarms designed to detect both smoke and carbon monoxide.
• Test alarms monthly.
• Smoke rises, so install smoke alarms on a ceiling or high on a wall.
• Replace batteries at least once a year. If an alarm “chirps,” that means the battery is low and has to be replaced right away.
• Smoke alarms should be interconnected. That way, if one alarm activates, the others also sound.
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old, or sooner if they are not functioning properly when tested.
• Smoke alarms with a recordable voice announcement can be helpful in waking children.
Source: NH Fire Marshal’s office