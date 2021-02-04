Just weeks after fire heavily damaged a Burger King in Stratham, a smoky scene brought several fire crews to the Burger King in Epping Wednesday night.
Firefighters from Epping and surrounding towns responded to the restaurant on Route 125 shortly before 8:30 p.m. after police reported what appeared to be smoke and a possible fire inside the building.
Epping Fire Lt. Paul St. Cyr said that after a thorough investigation, firefighters determined that the cause of the smoke was likely related to a problem with the heating and ventilation system.
The heavy response from fire crews followed a blaze on Dec. 18 at the Burger King on Portsmouth Avenue in Stratham.
Fire officials reported that the bulk of the fire was located above the kitchen area between the suspended ceiling and the roof.
The fire caused extensive damage and forced the restaurant to temporarily close. Repairs have yet to be made and fencing has been erected to block the entrance and exit.
Stratham property records show the restaurant is owned by Burger King and co-owned by Mastoran Restaurants Inc. of Waltham, Mass.
Company representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday on the future plans for the Stratham location.