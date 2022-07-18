Smoky fire shuts downtown pizza restaurant By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Smoke became an issue in the apartments on several floors above the fire at Caesario’s, but all residents were allowed to return later Monday afternoon, fire officials said. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Buy Now Emergency medical personnel take the blood pressure of firefighters working at the scene of a smoky fire at Caesario's Pizzeria in downtown Manchester on Monday. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Buy Now Heavy smoke made the work difficult for Manchester firefighters at Caesario’s Pizzeria on Elm Street Monday afternoon. The restaurant was closed at the time. PHOTOS BY DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fire at Caesario’s Pizza and Subs at 1057 Elm St. in Manchester prompted the response of multiple fire companies on Monday.The restaurant was closed at the time and the sprinklers activated.It took a while for crews to find the source of the fire because of its location in the rear of the space, said Battalion Fire Chief Robert Beaudet.The biggest challenge for firefighters was dealing with zero visibility from the smoke, Beaudet said. “It became a stubborn fire,” he said. No injuries were reported.Firefighters had to deal with carbon monoxide alarms going off on the second, third and fourth floors, which have apartments. All residents were allowed to return.Caesario’s is expected to be closed for an extended period of time with at least $100,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Smoky fire shuts downtown pizza restaurant +3 In crisis? Now you can call 988 for help Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media {{title}} Most Popular Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media False alarm rings at Seabrook nuclear power plant New search on for missing Maura Murray Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Londonderry Car crashes into Hooksett rest area Police: NH motorcyclist not wearing helmet disregards officer's warning, crashes Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock AG, other agencies investigate death of 15-day-old infant from Hudson National Guard helicopter used to rescue Conn. woman stricken ill while hiking Mt. Madison Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major Request News Coverage