A fire at Caesario’s Pizza and Subs at 1057 Elm St. in Manchester prompted the response of multiple fire companies on Monday.

The restaurant was closed at the time and the sprinklers activated.

It took a while for crews to find the source of the fire because of its location in the rear of the space, said Battalion Fire Chief Robert Beaudet.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was dealing with zero visibility from the smoke, Beaudet said. “It became a stubborn fire,” he said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to deal with carbon monoxide alarms going off on the second, third and fourth floors, which have apartments. All residents were allowed to return.

Caesario’s is expected to be closed for an extended period of time with at least $100,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.