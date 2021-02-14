Multiple emergency agencies responded to a snowmobile crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday in Claremont in which the operator went off the trail and struck a tree, according to Fish and Game.
Around 1:30 p.m. earlier in the day, another snowmobiler struck a tree in Middleton.
In Claremont, a minor from Keene, was riding at the end of a group of six snowmobiles when the crash occurred. The operator suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was brought to the nearest road by a family member. An ambulance brought the minor to Valley Regional Hospital.
The operator was wearing a helmet, proper riding gear and had successfully completed an OHRV and snowmobile safety course. It is believed that difficult terrain and rider fatigue were the leading causes of the crash, according to a news release.
In Middleton, Ian Saia, 22, of Rockland, Mass., was riding in a group when he lost control navigating a corner, went off an embankment and struck a tree, according to a news release. He was brought to Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but speed and inexperience “seem to be contributing factors,” according to the release.