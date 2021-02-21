Shelburne
A 23-year-old Rhode Island woman lost control of a rented snowmobile in Shelburne and hit a tree Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.
Allison Casey of North Kingston was riding with family and friends when she went off the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail and struck a tree around 5 p.m. Casey and a passenger were both ejected from the machine, and Casey sustained a leg injury, according to a news release.
The accident occurred in a remote location and it took crews a significant time to reach the scene. Shelburne Fire Department, Gorham Fire Department and conservation officers responded.
Responders used a tracked UTV to get Casey to an ambulance on Route 2 where she was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Gorham for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The operator was an experienced snowmobiler, and it did not appear that excessive speed contributed to the incident, according to the release. The passenger on the involved snowmobile was not injured.
Campton
Around 1 p.m. Friday, Fish and Game responded to a snowmobile crash at the intersections of Primary Trails 152 and 155 in Campton.
David Carpenter, 31, of Woburn, Mass., struck a post and suffered a severe leg injury. Campton–Thornton Fire Rescue brought him to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
A conservation officer interviewed Carpenter at the hospital and documented the crash scene. Carpenter told officers it was his first time riding a snowmobile and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash
He was brought to Concord Hospital for further treatment. No further details were available Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburg
Authorities say inexperience and speed were factors in a snowmobile crash that left a girl injured Saturday in Pittsburg.
The youngster, who was not identified, was riding in a group of seven snowmobiles on Trail 142 when she failed to negotiate a downhill turn and her machine crashed down an embankment and struck several trees, according to a news release from the Fish and Game Department.
Her companions rendered first aid and called 911.
Pittsburg fire department personnel carried the victim on a rescue snowmobile to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries officials said were not life-threatening.
Fish and Game said both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the conditions were factors in the crash.
They said the incident is a reminder that snowmobilers need to be extra cautious in the powdery snow conditions across much of the state.
Compiled by Union Leader staff