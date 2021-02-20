A man snowmobiling Friday afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee near Alton was seriously injured in a crash. 

Anthony Silvestri, 49, of Milton was snowmobiling on the lake just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. 

Snow was still falling, and conservation officers said Silvestri was riding in nearly white-out conditions. He could not see the pile of hardened snow in front of him. 

The snowmobile hit the pile, and flipped end-over-end multiple times.

Alton Fire-Rescue, Alton Police and state Conservation Officers rushed out onto the ice, and took Silvestri to Portsmouth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

