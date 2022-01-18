Fish and Game officials say rider inexperience was the main cause of snowmobile crashes in Pittsburg and Rumney over the weekend that sent two out-of-state riders to local hospitals.
Andres Silva, 27, of Bridgeport, Conn., a first-time snowmobiler, was thrown from his machine and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree stump in the Pittsburg crash Saturday afternoon on Back Lake. His companions were nearby and moved the injured man to a nearby business and called 911, according to a news release.
Silva was taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Fish and Game also was notified on Saturday of a crash the previous night that left Marcus Lafountain, 37, of Weare, Mass., with severe injuries.
Lafountain was riding with three others when he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed on a trail near Stinson Lake in Rumney, according to a news release.
His companions moved him first to a nearby camp and then to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Due to the severity of his injuries, Lafountain later was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Fish and Game determined that rider inexperience and “very poor” trail conditions were the main factors that contributed to the Rumney crash, the release stated. Inexperience also was the primary factor in the Pittsburg crash, officials said.