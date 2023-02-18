FILE PHOTO: Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United

Christian Atsu is shown during his stint with Newcastle United in January 2020.

 SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS

ANKARA - Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's huge earthquake, his Turkish agent said on Saturday.

Atsu had been missing since the Feb. 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. He was 31.