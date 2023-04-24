A recall of possibly-spoiled canned shrimp that involved only some chains and four states now involves 31 states and every retailer that sells the shrimp.
That shrimp is Geisha Medium Shrimp in 4-ounce cans. Kawasho Foods’ February recall said there was reported “swelling, leaking and bursting of cans,” and the shrimp could be “under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”
After what Kawasho’s current FDA-posted recall notice called “additional information” from the FDA, a recall that covered only Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Associated Food Stores and Stater Bros Markets in four states has morphed to include all cans and 31 states:
Florida, California, Texas, New York, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michicgan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The notice says even if your can seems fine, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.
To answer questions, call Kawasho at 224-278-9935, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email info@geishabrand.com.