A recall of possibly-spoiled canned shrimp that involved only some chains and four states now involves 31 states and every retailer that sells the shrimp.

That shrimp is Geisha Medium Shrimp in 4-ounce cans. Kawasho Foods’ February recall said there was reported “swelling, leaking and bursting of cans,” and the shrimp could be “under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”