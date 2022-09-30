SOMERSWORTH — Somersworth police officers are being credited by the town’s police chief for saving the life of an unidentified individual who had threatened suicide with a loaded gun.

Somersworth PD

The incident began earlier this week when police were made aware of a person having a mental or emotional crisis. Somersworth officers, assisted by the Dover Police K-9 unit, began searching for the individual, and after a short time discovered the person at an undisclosed location, lying prone on the ground with the loaded pistol.