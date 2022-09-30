SOMERSWORTH — Somersworth police officers are being credited by the town’s police chief for saving the life of an unidentified individual who had threatened suicide with a loaded gun.
The incident began earlier this week when police were made aware of a person having a mental or emotional crisis. Somersworth officers, assisted by the Dover Police K-9 unit, began searching for the individual, and after a short time discovered the person at an undisclosed location, lying prone on the ground with the loaded pistol.
Police Chief Tim McLin said the person made statements to the effect that they would not be taken alive.
“The responding officers spoke with the individual for nearly an hour and a half, knowing they could change this situation and using de-escalation techniques that included compassion, care and empathy,” McLin said.
He said the officers demonstrated “an unfettered desire to save a life.”
Police were successful in talking the person out of suicide and aided the person in getting treatment. McLin said the gun is presently in the safe custody of police.
“The Somersworth Police (Department) is very proud of these officers for recognizing this situation as an opportunity for a new beginning and not a means to an end,” the chief said. He then made an appeal to the public to encourage those struggling with their emotional or mental health to reach out.
“We as an agency and as people are here to help you and there are a number of resources for you as well,” McLin said.
McLin said his department is working hard to train as many officers as possible in de-escalation techniques and crisis intervention. He said the goal is to have all his officers trained and certified in crisis intervention.
This effort got a boost in July when Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Senate Bill 376, which allocated additional funding to train police officers in crisis intervention. The bill provided $1.1 million in funds which are earmarked for departments that have no crisis intervention training.
The Somersworth Police Department provided this list of suicide and crisis intervention resources: