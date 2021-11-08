Viewed from Route 108 in Somersworth, this wooded area near Willand Pond was until yesterday a homeless encampment. The last remaining dwellers, about a dozen, who lived in tents and survived under tarps, we’re escorted by police off the private property.
SOMERSWORTH — Public welfare officials said Monday that tensions have eased now that the operation to clear the Willand Pond tent city in Somersworth is largely complete.
Police officers entered the woods off Route 108 Monday morning at 9 a.m. and escorted the remaining 12 residents off the site, while a van stood by to offer transportation for most of them to the Warming Center of Strafford County a short distance away.
By noontime, many were sitting in the sunshine in the front of the new two-story building, among their belongings — tents, cooking equipment, clothing, backpacks.
The belongings of some remained in the wooded area, but Somersworth Police Capt. Timothy McLin said officers can escort individuals back to those campsites to retrieve possessions that were initially left behind. McLin said several hand wagons had been donated to assist.
The nearby warming center would normally be closed except in the coldest or hottest weather, but Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, which manages the shelter, has been operating it as a “triage” center, off and on during the last couple of weeks, offering showers, laundry machines and connecting the tent city dwellers to a range of social and medical services.
Officially, the warming center will open as an overnight shelter with cots and bunk beds on Nov. 29.
“These people are still resilient. They know some of them will be outside tonight,” said Daniel Clark, the shelter and outreach manager.
There were no medical calls on Monday, McLin said, his voice upbeat. Some were in the middle of packing when officers arrived in teams of three. About15 officers took part in the operation.
He said that the operation was not intended to take names or check for outstanding warrants saying that officers were applying discretion, or what he termed “procedural justice.”
“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you do,” McLin said. Overall, he said the clearing of the encampment went well with no arrests.
“I don’t want people to think it’s a magical solution, that everything is fine, because it’s still a crisis,” he said. “It’s just that in the last four or five weeks, they (the homeless) have had to find another place to live.”
He gave credit to recovery personnel, the Community Action Partnership, and other homeless outreach workers for fighting the good fight.