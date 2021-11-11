A Somersworth teen was medflighted to a Massachusetts hospital with serious injuries after she was ejected from her car during a rollover accident along the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover Thursday, state police said.
Around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, state police along with Dover police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a single car motor vehicle crash involving a blue 2004 Honda CRV on the Spaulding Turnpike at Exit 9 southbound in Dover.
According to state police, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, identified by officials as Madison A. Smith, 18, of Somersworth, lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, causing it to roll over.
Smith was ejected from the CRV as a result of the crash. She was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, before being flown by Boston MedFlight to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.
Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper N. Klimashov at Nikita.Klimashov@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-3828.