The sound of gunshots behind Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston created some tense moments Friday afternoon, but after a search police determined that someone was target practicing nearby.
Police responded to the area of the school at 17 Danville Road just after 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the gunfire.
“Near the end of our school day we could hear faint sounds of gunshots off in the distance behind our campus. We contacted Kingston police to investigate and took steps to secure the campus while we waited for information,” principal Brian Stack wrote in a message to the school community.
Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. said several police units were dispatched to the area.
“We went and searched all the area roads and local residences and found out it was someone off Ball Road apparently target practicing,” he said.
While the shots were heard in the distance, Briggs said they were “extremely loud so it actually made it sound like it was closer than it was.”
Police notified the school that there was no danger to students and staff.
Stack said the school continued normal operations and dismissal procedures.