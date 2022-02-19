Keene Fire Station

Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent

A fire early Saturday morning tore through a mobile home in Keene, but no one was hurt.

Keene firefighters were called to a home in the Tanglewood Estates mobile home park in Keene just after midnight Saturday, according to a Keene Fire Department news release.

When firefighters arrived, they saw half of the mobile home at 47 Oriole Ave. in flames.

Firefighters spent two hours fighting the blaze.

One person inside the house escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, according to the news release.

The home was destroyed in the fire, but no one was hurt.

The Keene Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire, but said it appears to have been sparked by a space heater.