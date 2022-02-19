Space heater ignites fire, destroys Keene mobile home Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Damien Fisher/Union Leader CorrespondentThe Keene Fire Department is considering a special patrol for the July 4 holiday to make sure no one sets off fireworks. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fire early Saturday morning tore through a mobile home in Keene, but no one was hurt.Keene firefighters were called to a home in the Tanglewood Estates mobile home park in Keene just after midnight Saturday, according to a Keene Fire Department news release.When firefighters arrived, they saw half of the mobile home at 47 Oriole Ave. in flames.Firefighters spent two hours fighting the blaze.One person inside the house escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, according to the news release.The home was destroyed in the fire, but no one was hurt.The Keene Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire, but said it appears to have been sparked by a space heater. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Winnipesaukee pressure ridges cause snowmobile crashes; 11-year-old flown to DHMC Mass. woman issued speeding summons after leaping off snowmobile before hitting trail groomer Bomb threat at state gymnastics championship 'not credible' Investigation finds claim some firefighters wrongly received extra pay 'unfounded' Police ask public's help locating teens missing in Exeter Two dead in Hooksett accident Wednesday night Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot outside Hooksett Target store Woman suffers traumatic injuries in Londonderry sledding accident Two Mass. women injured in snowmobile crashes in NH this weekend At least six snowmobile crashes reported in NH Saturday Request News Coverage