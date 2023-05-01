Speed blamed in fatal Milton crash: police Staff Report May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Excessive speed is believed responsible for the death of a Wakefield motorcyclist in Milton on Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.Leigh Nichols, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 16 north, according to authorities.The motorcycle left the road and struck a tree Saturday afternoon, police said.Witnesses told police that no other vehicles were involved or suspected of being involved. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Banner with racist message appears in Manchester +2 Nashua schools to open Monday 'as scheduled' after 'sophisticated cyber attack' Untimely death reported at NH Secure Psychiatric Unit Mass. man charged following police chase in Ossipee Affidavit: Webster man admitted to building, setting off 2 bombs in Weare +2 {{title}} Most Popular 'Very high probability' remains found in Hampstead swamp are man missing since July, police say Mass. woman, 23, dies of injuries suffered in Windham crash Body found this month in Nashua was missing local man, 24 Untimely death reported at NH Secure Psychiatric Unit Recent tragedies raise questions in NH about gun laws and culture Man dies after truck crashes, catches fire in Rollinsford Vt. woman rescued after found impaled on stick Motorcyclist dies Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike Exit 5 on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth to close nightly starting April 30 Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Request News Coverage