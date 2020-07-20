DANBURY – Local police believe excessive speed was a likely factor in a Monday night motorcycle crash that seriously injured the rider.
Chief of Police David Suckling said the accident occurred on Route 104 near the intersection of Poverty Pond Road in an area that has a series of S-turns. The man on the motorcycle lost control and went off the highway in an area with a posted speed limit of 35 mph. Police had yet to disclose his identity Tuesday.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter was called to respond but was unavailable. The injured man was instead taken by ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m.
Danbury Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it can call them at 603-768-5568.