KEENE -- An indoor sprinkler system kept a mattress fire in an apartment complex from spreading, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Chickering.
The fire broke out sometime around 9:40 p.m. Monday in a second-floor bedroom at Keene Highland Housing on Citizens Way, according to Chickering. Firefighters found smoke coming from one of the center units in the eight-unit apartment building.
All four of the people who live in the apartment were out by the time firefighters got to the building, and no one was reported injured.
A ladder crew sent to investigate confirmed the blaze was contained to the mattress. The fire triggered the apartment complex’s sprinkler system and kept it to that one room, according to Chickering.
All of the smoke, heat and water damage was limited to that one room, though the total of the damage done is estimated at $25,000, according to Chickering.
There is no reported cause for the fire. Chickering is asking anyone with information to contact Keene Fire Department Lt. John Bates at 757-1863 or jbates@ci.keene.nh.us.
