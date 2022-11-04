State and federal officers investigating NH pipe bomb explosion Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police are asking for the public’s help to find out who detonated a pipe bomb in Salisbury Thursday afternoon.No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the explosion on Hensmith Road, but it started a small brush fire that neighbors quickly extinguished, according to a news release.State troopers were called to the area shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion, and found fragments of the device and remnants of “explosive incendiary matter,” police said.Members of the state police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also called in to investigate.State police are asking area residents to check their home surveillance video and security systems to see if any captured footage of suspicious vehicles or activities, or of the explosion itself.Anyone with information about the incident can contact Trooper First Class Stanley Dombrowski by calling 603-223-8789, or by email at: Stanley.E.Dombrowski@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene Aldermen table Manchester police chief's request for 'availability pay' stipend +2 Autopsy results for man found fatally shot on So. Willow St. released +2 {{title}} Most Popular Hudson crossing guard, 65, hit by car Rochester man seriously injured after slipping, falling while climbing into tree stand One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge ATV crash victim flown to hospital in medical helicopter NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene Man jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester Mass. woman charged after pickup truck rolls over on I-95 in Seabrook AMR hires 30 more 'Earn While You Learn' EMTs Hampton man rescued after sailboat capsizes on Lake Winnipesaukee Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Request News Coverage