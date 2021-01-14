CONCORD -- New Hampshire law enforcement is ready to ensure any protests in the state’s capital remain peaceful, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu declined to be specific about any threats posed by online invitations to protests outside the State House on Saturday and next to the Warren B. Rudman U.S. District Courthouse in Concord on Sunday.
“The potential for civil unrest is both here in New Hampshire and across the country,” Sununu said. “I can’t discuss anything too specific other than to say we are very prepared.”
The state has the New Hampshire National Guard on standby if needed, he said.
“I am always very concerned. I would never sit back and say what happened in Washington can’t happen here," Sununu said. "It could happen anywhere.”
Col. Nate Noyes, director of the state police, said his department is working with others in law enforcement on preparations for the weekend but has not said whether barricades will be used at the State House.
“We encourage people to exercise their rights to peacefully protest but we expect them to do it within the law,” Noyes said.
“I just would want everyone to see there is going to be an increase in law enforcement presence and that is the only responsible course to take," he said. "Rest assured, the law enforcement community in this state is constantly sharing information and ensuring that everyone remains safe.”
A day after Wednesday's U.S. House vote to impeach President Trump, Sununu declined again to express his personal view of the impeachment.
“I really do believe that the president’s words really incited the unfortunate action that took place,” Sununu said.
“I am not trying to be dismissive of it. I’m going to defer to Congress on those decisions. I don’t have a say in that process. I don’t have a role.”