A man was found dead early Wednesday morning inside a camper that had burned in Rochester.
Emergency rescue crews were called to 28 Jackson St. about 2 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters discovered a small camper engulfed in flames behind a house.
Firefighters put out the flames and found the man inside the camper.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal identified the victim as Kevin Perry, 50, of Rochester
Sherry Goodwin is the owner of the home. Goodwin said Perry was friends with her sister, Bonnie Watson.
Goodwin said when Perry spent time with Watson at her house, she offered him a place to stay in the camper if he had been consuming alcoholic beverages.
Goodwin said that she and her husband woke up to the fire on Wednesday. She was saddened that the man lost his life.
“He was a great guy,” Goodwin said.
The fire moved so quickly and was so hot that it melted plastic around the camper and caused significant damage to Goodwin’s house, she said.
An autopsy at the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the man’s death.
Officials at the state’s Fire Marshal’s office will work with Rochester’s police and fire departments as they investigate the origin and cause of the blaze.
They have not come to any conclusions yet, but New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi issued a statement reminding people about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in recreational vehicles and campers.
Parisi also has a message for the public about the use of space heaters in recreational vehicles and campers.
“Portable space heaters are designed for temporary use and must be plugged directly into an electrical outlet. Extension cords and power strips are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater, which can overheat and cause a fire,” Parisi said in a statement.