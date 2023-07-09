Alexandria flooding
Heavy equipment works to repair Plumer Hill Road in Alexandria, which was damaged by heavy rains last month.

State and local officials are warning residents to prepare for possible flooding after the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for much of New Hampshire through Tuesday morning.

Parts of Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Grafton, Coos, Carroll, Belknap and Sullivan counties could see heavy downpours, putting those areas at risk of flash flooding, the state’s Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said in a news release.