State and local officials are warning residents to prepare for possible flooding after the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for much of New Hampshire through Tuesday morning.
Parts of Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Grafton, Coos, Carroll, Belknap and Sullivan counties could see heavy downpours, putting those areas at risk of flash flooding, the state’s Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said in a news release.
“Residents and visitors need to pay attention to local weather forecasts,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton said in a release. “If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe. If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways.”
A Flood Watch means flooding is possible and everyone in the watch area should be prepared, HSEM said. A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring and everyone in the warning area should take action and seek higher ground immediately.
A flash flood warning was issued Sunday for areas of Cheshire County, including Winchester, Richmond and Swanzey, until 10 p.m. Radar showed estimates of 2 to 3.5 inches of rain in the area, with Swanzey police warning on Facebook several roads including East Shore Road, Swanzey Lake Road and Holbrook Ave. were closed due to heavy rains. Police said Charlton Road also appeared to be flooded out.
HSEM warned campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, and campgrounds in low-lying parts across the watch area to prepare a plan to evacuate to higher ground if needed.
“More flooding is expected with this most recent round of rain. It’s important that residents and visitors remain safe,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “We all need to do our part to stay vigilant. If you are able to, avoid areas that are prone to flooding. If a Flash Flood Warning happens where you are, get to higher ground immediately.”
HSEM offered the following safety tips:
• If flooding occurs get to higher ground immediately.
• Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
• Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
• If you must evacuate, secure your home, including disconnecting electrical appliances.
• If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water. Just 6 inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
• Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
• If driving in a vehicle, remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”
Forecasters said widespread tropical downpours are expected Sunday night and Monday, with 1-3 inches of rain possible over the western half of the Granite State and locally higher amounts possible.
The chances for rain diminish by midweek, forecasters said, with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s by Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.