State, local police find missing Winchester teen safe By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Feb 5, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Mary Sanborn State and local police say they've safely located a 13-year-old Winchester girl missing since Friday.Winchester and state police said Mary Sanborn was last seen Friday, around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Parker St., walking away from her home.Late Sunday afternoon, state police said Sanborn was safely located.