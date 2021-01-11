State officials are monitoring for any credible threats in New Hampshire, after the FBI issued a bulletin warning armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C and in 50 state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
ABC News first reported on the FBI bulletin Monday.
ABC News reported an armed group has indicated it plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 16 and promised an uprising if attempts are made to remove Trump from office.
The FBI Boston Division, which serves Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, said in a statement Monday it has no information that armed protests are being planned for state capital cities in those New England states.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety (DOS) issued a statement on Monday saying it is prepared to ensure any protesters “in our areas of jurisdiction” are able to demonstrate provided they comply with all state laws.
“The Department of Safety works diligently and collaboratively with our local and federal partners to investigate any and all threats,” said DOS Commissioner Robert Quinn in a statement. “The New Hampshire State Police takes safety and security threats very seriously, and has a team of experts working on operations plans to ensure safety.”
Quinn said his department communicates with local and national law enforcement partners to review all intelligence and to understand its potential impacts to New Hampshire.
“The NH State Police will ensure that all events are staffed appropriately so that there is no damage to state property or injuries or loss of life,” said Quinn in a statement.
Quinn also said state police and the National Guard are ready to deploy as needed.
