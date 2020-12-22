State and local officials are urging New Hampshire residents to clear snow and ice from their roofs ahead of a storm that could bring heavy rain and strong winds for Christmas Day.
Forecasters are calling for rain -- heavy at times -- on Christmas morning, with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s before it dries out and cools down during the afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is expected, which combined with anticipated snowmelt and cold ground surfaces could result in a heightened risk for flooding Christmas Day in areas of poor drainage.
State officials warn the combination of recent heavy snowfall followed by melting snow and rain can cause additional weight and stress on roofs.
“A roof may collapse with little or no warning, and one common misconception is that only flat roofs are susceptible,” said State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi in a statement. “Changing winter weather brings snow, rain, and freezing rain, so it is important to regularly assess the roof of your home or business. If you’re not sure of the weight capacity of your roof or if you think it may have been compromised, consult with a reputable builder and check with your local building or fire official.”
Home and business owners are also encouraged to keep all chimneys and vents clear to prevent carbon monoxide from backing up into the building.
“Clearing snow and ice from your roof is necessary to protect your home or business during winter weather,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper in a statement. “Residents should make sure it is safe to remove the snow from roofs, especially pitched roofs, to prevent personal injury or damage to the structure.”
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, warn strong gusty winds are possible late Thursday night into Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, especially along the coast. Power outages are possible, officials said.
Locally dense fog is possible Thursday night through Christmas Day, especially across areas with remaining snowpack.
State officials offered the following snow removal safety tips:
• Use a long-handled roof rake and stand on the ground to remove snow from the roof.
• If you must use a ladder, make sure the base is secure, and ask someone to hold the ladder while you climb.
• Do not clear snow during periods of strong winds.
• If you see an electrical wire that has fallen onto your roof, stay away and call 9-1-1.
• Keep roof drainage systems clear of snow to prevent the risk of roof ponding in the event of heavy snow melting.
• Don’t forget to help the elderly or those that cannot safely remove the snow and ice from their homes.
Learn more about fire and building safety at the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s website at nh.gov/firesafety.