Michael Hayden, a member of the N.H. State Park Patrol, was honored with a “Civilian Award” this week after assisting Hampton police Detective Robert Kenyon with an arrest at Hampton Beach earlier this summer.
The Hampton Police Department presented its “Civilian Award” to Michael Hayden, who performs parking meter work for the New Hampshire State Park Patrol.
According to police, Hampton police Detective Robert Kenyon noticed what appeared to be a potential fight in front of the Seashell complex on Ocean Boulevard and tried to de-escalate the situation on July 16.
Police said a large crowd had gathered and at least two people were trying to engage in a fight.
As Kenyon approached them, police said one man began throwing punches at the other. Kenyon then tried to take him into custody for the assault, but they began to struggle.
Police said the man, who was larger than the officer, managed to grab Kenyon’s radio from his holster, but Hayden soon spotted the commotion and entered the scene.
Hayden helped subdue the man, which gave Kenyon a chance to call for assistance.
Despite being assaulted and bitten, Hayden kept a hold on the suspect, who was arrested when additional officers responded.
“Mr. Hayden’s selfless service to the public in the area that evening, and to the members of the Hampton Police Department, are in keeping with the highest standards of our community. His outstanding assistance directly contributed to maintaining the safety of officers in the field and the department as a whole,” the police department said in a statement.
Hayden received the special award Wednesday during a ceremony attended by officers, employees from the state park patrol, and Hayden’s wife.
“Mr. Hayden’s actions on the night of July 16th were above and beyond, and speak to the strong relationship that our agency has with the state employees,” Police Chief David Hobbs said.
Hobbs added that officers often face situations that put them at risk.
“We are thankful that there are people like Mr. Hayden, who stepped in and prevented further injury to others. We owe a great deal of gratitude to Mr. Hayden for his service to the community and to our agency on that evening,” Hobbs said.