A Milton teen faces multiple charges after state police say he became violent and spit at troopers after being stopped for allegedly driving 104 mph on the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester early Saturday, officials said.

State police said that around 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper William Bohnenberger was on patrol on Route 16 North in Rochester when he reported seeing a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling on Route 16 South at a high rate of speed.