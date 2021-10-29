DOVER -- A long caravan of New Hampshire State Police cruisers escorted the body of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill from Concord to a Dover funeral home Friday afternoon.
Sherrill, 44, who lived in Barrington, was killed shortly after midnight Thursday as he sat in his state police cruiser, struck by a northbound tractor-trailer on I-95. He was on an overnight traffic detail when the crash occurred.
The accident was on I-95 north just north of Exit 3 at mile marker 14, where Brox Industries was installing rumble strips on the roadway.
Maine State Police have taken over the investigation of Thursday’s accident. Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Connolly said that Maine State Police investigators will employ a crash reconstruction team and turn over evidence where it exists to her office.
“These types of investigations take time,” she said Friday afternoon.
Sherrill was married and the father of two boys. One Barrington resident recalled him fondly, remembering he and his family were active with the Barrington Youth (Baseball) Association as a kid and later on.
Commissioner of Public Safety Robert L. Quinn stood solemnly outside the funeral home Friday while a dozen state troopers stood in formation, five bearing the flag-draped coffin into the rear entrance of the Wiggin, Purdue, McCooey Dion funeral home on Central Avenue.
A state police spokesman said arrangements are as yet incomplete, but that subsequent information regarding services would be forthcoming from the State Police Joint Information Center.
Staff Sgt. Sherrill began his law enforcement career with the Hooksett Police Department and was hired by the New Hampshire State Police in December of 2002. He was recently promoted to Assistant Troop Commander in August.
“Staff Sergeant Sherrill was known as a ‘trooper’s trooper,’ a consummate, dedicated professional and a true family man,” said Colonel Nathan A. Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police. “For nearly 20 years, he served the State of New Hampshire with honor and pride,” Noyes said.
Sherrill was the first New Hampshire state trooper killed on duty in 24 years, according to the New Hampshire Police Association Law Enforcement Memorial.
On Aug. 19,1997, Trooper Scott Phillips, 32, and Trooper Leslie Lord, 45, were shot and killed by a gunman on a rampage in Colebrook. A judge and a local newspaper editor were also shot and killed by the same perpetrator, Carl Drega, 62, before police shot and killed Drega in a subsequent shootout.
By Gov. Chris Sununu’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff until sundown on Sunday.