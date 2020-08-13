State police identified the Laconia men in an accident on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday, one who died and one with life-threatening injuries.
James P. Murphy, Jr., 66 and Ronald C. Bickford, 71, were at the Gilford town docks Wednesday afternoon.
State police said Bickford was getting into a boat when he lost his balance and fell into the lake. Murphy jumped in to help.
People who had been on the dock told police the men were having trouble staying afloat. Bystanders ran to the edge of the docks and grabbed the men's arms.
Others screamed for help, and a State Police Marine Patrol unit heard the yells from a patrol boat near the docks.
The marine patrol officers helped get the men out of the water. But moments later, both men were unconscious. Marine patrol officers performed CPR until emergency medics from the Gilford Fire Department got to the docks.
Both men were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Bickford was taken to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries.