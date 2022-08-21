An Albany man died in a crash on Route 16 in Madison on Sunday, state police said.
Troopers were at the scene of the crash on Route 16 at Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
According to the on-scene investigation, a late-model Chevrolet Tahoe was being driven southbound when the driver lost control and the SUV rolled over. Three adults in the vehicle were ejected in the crash, one of whom died at the scene. A man and a woman were flown to Maine Medical Center in severe condition.
State police said Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Five children were inside the vehicle and sustained minor injuries," state police said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the three adults were not wearing their seat belts."
The roadway remained closed as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, as investigators worked the scene. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
The crash occurred near where a child died in a multi-car crash on Route 16 in Albany on Friday. That crash occurred in the area of mile marker 72.2, near Town Hall Road.
In that crash, police said a 2018 Ford F550 heading south on Route 16 collided with a 2020 Kia, and the Kia then hit a 2015 Volvo.
A child in the Kia was killed and another child and two adults sustained serious injuries, state police said.
Officials said additional information on Sunday’s fatal crash will be released as it becomes available.