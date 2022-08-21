Fatal crash on Route 16

A late-model Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound when the river lost control and the vehicle rolled over.  Three adults were ejected, one of whom later died.

 New Hampshire State Police

An Albany man died in a crash on Route 16 in Madison on Sunday, state police said.

Troopers were at the scene of the crash on Route 16 at Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said.