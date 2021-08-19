State police are investigating a drowning in the Winnipesaukee River after a body was discovered early Thursday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a dead body in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin.

Members of Franklin Fire Rescue, Franklin police, Tilton police, NH Fish and Game and Marine Patrol units responded to the scene.

According to state police, officials believe this is a non-criminal, isolated event.

“Although the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public,” state police said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to this drowning is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at (603) 227- 2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.

