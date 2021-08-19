State police investigate drowning on Winnipesaukee River in Franklin By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police are investigating a drowning in the Winnipesaukee River after a body was discovered early Thursday.Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a dead body in the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin.Members of Franklin Fire Rescue, Franklin police, Tilton police, NH Fish and Game and Marine Patrol units responded to the scene.According to state police, officials believe this is a non-criminal, isolated event.“Although the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public,” state police said in a statement.Anyone with information related to this drowning is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at (603) 227- 2115 or by email at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Conn. hiker dies despite valiant rescue effort on Mt. Washington Body of missing boater found in Paugus Bay Newmarket woman killed in Brentwood crash In Laconia, search on for missing boater, swimmer hospitalized Rock dropped through car sunroof injures woman in Manchester Death outside Somersworth Burger King appears to be overdose Hudson worker expected to recover after Tuesday morning accident at concrete plant Concord man carried down Mt. Major after passing out Hudson man killed in early morning Nashua motorcycle crash AG: 35-year-old found dead in Nashua home was murdered Request News Coverage