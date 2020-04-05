State police issue missing person alert for 16-year-old girl
WILMOT -- New Hampshire State Police have issued a missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday.

Sage H. Austin told her father she was going to a store and left his home in Wilmot about 11 p.m. Saturday, state police said in a release Sunday.

Her car was later found in New London with the keys still inside, according to the release. Investigators learned that Austin packed a bag and brought her laptop, cell phone and her pet cat, state police said.

A friend of the girl’s told state police that she had made comments in the past about running away, the release said.

Austin is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, 105 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, state police said. She was wearing a black shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Austin’s whereabouts can call New Hampshire State Police Troop C at  603-358-3333.

