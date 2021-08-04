breaking State police on scene of two "suspicious" deaths in Hinsdale Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police are investigating what officials are calling two "suspicious" deaths in Hinsdale.A news release from the Attorney General's office said, "At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the public." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular NH man dies in fiery crash in upstate New York Utah man carried off Mount Washington after two nights in freezing winds Woman killed, man badly injured in Peterborough crash Elm Street shop window damaged in early morning gunfire, Manchester police investigating Police certification board holds decertification hearings in public Skateboarder seriously injured after being hit, dragged by bus in Manchester Multi-vehicle crash near Hooksett tolls injures four More rain, more flooding across New Hampshire North Hampton house fire kills one, sends two officers to hospital Hiker found unharmed after night out in Great Gulf Wilderness Request News Coverage