State police have disclosed the name of the man who drowned on May 30 in the Merrimack River in Canterbury, one of two people who drowned at that beach that day.
The man was Albert Ntangri of Manchester. He was 27.
Around 7:45 p.m. on May 30, someone at the Pebble Beach area on the Merrimack River in Canterbury called 911, noticing two people in the water struggling. The New Hampshire State Police marine Patrol rushed to the beach with conservation officers from the state Fish and Game Department, and firefighters from Canterbury, Boscawen, Penacook and Concord.
Bystanders tried to pull them from the river, but both had slipped underwater before rescuers arrived. They searched for the two people until it got dark, and came back the next morning to keep looking.
Just after 8:15 a.m. May 31, divers from the state Fish and Game department found a woman later identified as Pamela Usanase, 21, of Concord.
Usanase was a culinary specialist with the National Guard's 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion and a senior at Plymouth State University.
The divers found Ntangri around 8:36 a.m. May 31.
Lt. Crystal McClain of the state police marine patrol unit said Ntangri's family had been out of the country when he died, and it took months for state police to notify them of the man's death. The man's name was not released to the public until his family was told of his death.
A 15-year-old boy died after struggling in the water at the same spot on Aug. 1. He was puled from the water, but was pronounced dead at Concord Hospital.
On July 4, a man and two children had to be rescued from the beach.