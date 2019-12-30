A slow-moving winter storm that started Sunday night caught drivers off guard, causing more than 200 spinouts and accidents across the Granite State, state police said.
With pavement showing in spots, drivers likely were deceived into traveling faster than they should in the rainy, winter mix, said State Police Lt. Mary Bonilla.
“They don’t recognize that it could be slick still,” she said.
In Epping, Route 101 eastbound was closed just before Exit 7 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the bridge over Route 125 and blocked the highway. The scene was cleared around 4:45 p.m., Bonilla said.
About the same time, a heavy tow truck rear-ended another tractor-trailer hauling mulch just before the Exit 7 off-ramp, Epping Fire Chief Don DeAngelis said. No serious injuries were reported in either accident.
Another tractor trailer was reported jackknifed after hitting a car on the Everett Turnpike northbound in Nashua about 4:30 p.m.
Between 8 p.m. Sunday and late Monday afternoon, state police responded to 200 vehicles off the road or accidents, Bonilla said. Some speed limits on major highways were reduced to 45 mph.
A forecast of snow, though still “a huge concern,” was preferable to earlier icy conditions, Bonilla said. “Everyone still needs to drive slow and keep their attention on the road and leave plenty of space between the vehicle ahead of them,” she said.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday: “A slow-moving low pressure system will spread a mix of precipitation types across the region through Tuesday. A mix of snow, sleet, and some spotty light freezing rain is expected across southern New Hampshire, with snow and sleet elsewhere,” the alert stated.
Bonilla recommended drivers allow plenty of time to arrive at destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.