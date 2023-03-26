State police: Road rage causes car to flip in Westmoreland Staff Report Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email State police responded to this crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland on Saturday. Road rage is being investigated. Provided by NHSP Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police are investigating what they are calling a road rage incident after responding to a two car crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Saturday afternoon.Around 4:42 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 12 near Aldridge Road, according to a news release.A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Katey L. Young, 34, of Walpole, was found on its roof when troopers arrived.According to the release, Young tried to pass a 2004 Chevy 1500 pick-up truck driven by Marshall C. Carrier, 17, of Claremont.Young tried to pass Carrier and the vehicles collided causing Young to lose control and hit an embankment causing her Mercury to flip over.Young was brought to Cheshire Medical Center by ambulance with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.“The crash remains under investigation, and it is being treated as a road rage incident,” the release reads.The entire road had to be closed as the Mercury was removed from the road.Troopers were assisted on scene by the Westmoreland Fire Department, the Keene Ambulance and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Trooper Troy Couillard at 603-223-2162 or Troy.J.Couillard@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY State police: Road rage causes car to flip in Westmoreland At least 2 people killed and 5 still missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion +2 Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, killing at least 23 A tree fell, killing two children. Their parents are now warning others. +2 Patrons get ill, test positive for THC after eating ice cream at NH shop Manchester man dies after head-on crash Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash Manchester man dies after head-on crash Patrons get ill, test positive for THC after eating ice cream at NH shop Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side Inmate dies at Valley Street jail Four-car crash closes southbound lanes of Everett Turnpike in Merrimack 81-year-old woman killed in two-car crash in Swanzey Gorham man medflighted with serious injuries following rollover crash in Woodstock Trailer detaches, causes 3-vehicle crash in Swanzey Snowmobile flips on Milan trail injuring Jaffrey rider Request News Coverage