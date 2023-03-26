Road rage crash

State police responded to this crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland on Saturday. Road rage is being investigated. 

 Provided by NHSP

State police are investigating what they are calling a road rage incident after responding to a two car crash on Route 12 in Westmoreland Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:42 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 12 near Aldridge Road, according to a news release.