State police say alcohol was a factor in tractor-trailer crash Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Aug 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email New Hampshire State Police released this photo of the aftermath of the crash of a tractor-trailer in Hopkinton early Monday morning. NH State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save HOPKINTON -- New Hampshire State Police believe alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a tractor-trailer off Route 127 and Rowell's Bridge and down an embankment.In a statement, state police named the operator -- Ulises Tamayo Flores, 44, of Laredo, Texas -- but did not mention any charges, although they said alcohol was believed to a factor in the crash.The accident took place early Monday around 12:45 a.m. The tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guardrail and utility shed, state police said.Flores suffered only minor injuries. Anyone who saw the crash should contact Hopkinton police at (603) 746-5151. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Hopkinton Nh State Police Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 Alcohol a factor in early morning crash on Route 127 in Hopkinton +2 Marine patrol responds to two 'possible' drownings; victims identified State police investigate fatal crash in Madison Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain The Orange Line is shut down for a month. Here’s what you need to know to get around Load more {{title}} Most Popular Three cars damaged from material thrown from Manchester highway overpass Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain Woman dies in Pike crash, speed and impairment suspected Nashua man, 22, dead after Tuesday morning crash in Hollis Juvenile killed in Albany crash that injured three others State police investigate fatal crash in Madison Manchester police, state troopers called to quell 'unruly' youth at Sununu Youth Services Center Marine patrol responds to two 'possible' drownings; victims identified Explosion destroys Hampstead home, sending debris flying Nashua man, 22, dead after Tuesday morning crash in Hollis Request News Coverage