Hopkinton crash

New Hampshire State Police released this photo of the aftermath of the crash of a tractor-trailer in Hopkinton early Monday morning.

 NH State Police

HOPKINTON -- New Hampshire State Police believe alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a tractor-trailer off Route 127 and Rowell's Bridge and down an embankment.

In a statement, state police named the operator -- Ulises Tamayo Flores, 44, of Laredo, Texas -- but did not mention any charges, although they said alcohol was believed to a factor in the crash.