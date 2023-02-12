Ndayizeye Aime Clispe

Ndayizeye Aime Clispe

A 20-year-old Bow man was arrested Saturday for reckless driving after state police allegedly clocked him going 115 mph in a 55-mph zone along Interstate 93, officials said.

State police were conducting traffic enforcement on I-93 around 5:10 p.m. Saturday when a trooper reported a dark-colored coupe caught on radar traveling 115 mph northbound on I-93 in a posted 55-mph zone and “approaching at an extremely high rate of speed,” officials said in a release.