State police are looking for a Keene woman, Kathleen Croteau, whose family has not heard from her since January.
Croteau's family told state police that Croteau, 42, might be driving a blue Subaru Forester, with New Hampshire license plate 453 0066. Croteau was last seen in the Keene or Brattleboro area, police said, and may be living in her car.
State police say Croteau is described as 5 feer 4 inches tall, 275 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. Police do not consider her disappearance suspicious.
Anyone who has seen Croteau or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin via New Hampshire State Police Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494, or email at Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.