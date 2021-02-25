New Hampshire’s park-and-ride lots were supposed to encourage commuter carpooling to cut transportation costs and ease traffic congestion, but in recent years the one in Epping looked more like a busy truck stop.
Tractor-trailer drivers would often park in the lot — sometimes spending their nights there — and what some of them left behind was a trashy mess.
“It wasn’t supposed to be a place to take shelter and stay for several nights at a time,” Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace said.
But it seems the days of big rig parking are now over.
A large electronic sign has been placed at the entrance to the lot on Route 125 warning that trucks are prohibited.
Cement barriers have also been installed to close off a large section of the parking lot where the trucks and other vehicles once parked.
The state Department of Transportation decided to reduce the parking footprint at the Epping lot two weeks ago.
“The decision was made to reduce the amount of parking based on the park and ride being specifically constructed to service commuter transportation. Commuter activity has decreased, therefore, there is a significant surplus of passenger vehicle parking available. Eliminating the southern half of the parking lot reduces the resources needed for winter maintenance, and allows us to redirect those resources elsewhere,” said Eileen P. Meaney, the DOT’s chief communications officer.
State law defines park-and-ride lots as facilities that are “intended for the short-term use of motorists using carpools, vanpools, public transportation, or intermodal transportation.”
Park-and-ride lots weren’t meant for large tractor-trailer trucks, Meaney said, adding that there are other facilities to provide rest areas for the trucking industry, which also offer appropriately striped parking, restroom facilities, and often diesel fuel and other necessities.
“The Epping Park and Ride was not designed for tractor trailer trucks to maneuver through or park within the facility. As the footprint was reduced, maneuvering a large truck through the reconfigured site is further constrained,” she said.
Users of the Epping location were given a two-week notice of the plan to cordon off part of the lot .
The DOT has no plans to reduce space at any of the other 30 park-and-ride lots around the state, but it recently closed its Plaistow location after it experienced a drop in usage. That lot was built to support commuter bus service for a period of time until rail service was brought to the area with a Plaistow stop. The bus service ended in 2013 and rail never happened, leaving the lot underutilized.
Like the Plaistow site, bus service was once offered in Epping, but that was also halted several years ago.
In addition to the truck traffic, the lot has been a magnet for other vehicles that park there for non-commuter purposes.
Wallace said police have been called to investigate suspicious activity and other issues.
At one point it became an unofficial drop-off location for newly released inmates from the nearby Rockingham County jail in Brentwood, which drew criticism from some local officials who complained about the practice of leaving them behind without a ride.
“It became a place for other nefarious activity as well,” Wallace said.
The problem with tractor-trailer trucks taking over park-and-ride lots appears to have been a bigger problem in Epping than in other communities.
Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno said his department hasn’t had issues with trucks at the small lot on Timber Swamp Road because it’s difficult for them to maneuver.
“We don’t get too many issues there. The biggest issue with our park and ride, other than litter, which isn’t a copious amount, would be abandoned vehicles,” he said.
Dover hasn’t seen a problem with truckers at its two park and rides, either, according to police Capt. Brad Gould.
Londonderry Police Chief Bill Hart said he’s not aware of similar issues at either park and ride near Exits 4 and 5 along Interstate 93.
“We routinely patrol those anyways. That may inhibit some of that type of stuff,” he said.
Bow Police Chief Margaret Lougee said no tractor-trailer units use the park and ride located just south of the junction of I-89 and Route 3A. Instead, she said they use a “truck stop” at the Alltown located at 1516 Route 3A. Police haven’t experienced any littering problems there, she said, but have investigated thefts from tractor-trailers, hitchhiking and other minor issues.
“Thankfully we have great truckers who frequent our establishments and pick up after themselves,” Lougee said.