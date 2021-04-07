A two-alarm house fire in Laconia Wednesday resulted in the death of a state legislator’s mother-in-law, according to New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
At the close of Wednesday’s session, Packard said that state Rep. Gregg Hough, R-Laconia, had suddenly left the meeting of the House at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford upon learning his house was on fire.
“Rep. Hough’s mother-in-law was in the house at the time of the fire and sadly, she did not survive,” Packard told the House. “I would ask for all of our thoughts and prayers be for Representative Hough and his family.”
Rep. Hough lives at 169 Highland St., according to his legislative website.
According to first responder reports on social media, the Laconia Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at that address at the intersection of Gillette and Highland streets. Flames were coming from a first-floor window, fire officials said.
According to a statement from Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, a person trapped inside the 2½-story duplex was rescued from the burning building, and first responders performed CPR on the victim, who was not breathing. She was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where she died.
Parisi said the cause of the fire is being investigated by his office and Laconia Police and Fire Departments.