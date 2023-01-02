Dog found on bridge

State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored -- sometimes described as tiger-striped -- dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River, officials said in a news release.