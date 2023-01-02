State police say they’ve located the owner of a dog rescued by a trooper after being found clinging to the edge of a bridge over an icy river in Shelburne. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored - sometimes described as tiger-striped - dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River.
Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a call reporting a stray brindle-colored -- sometimes described as tiger-striped -- dog located “precariously close” to the edge of a bridge on North Road in Shelburne that crosses the Androscoggin River, officials said in a news release.
State Trooper Neil Chapdelaine responded to the area and, with the help of a local dog trainer and others, was able to safely take custody of the dog.
The dog did not have a tag or identification chip, and was transported to the Woodlands Veterinary Clinic in Lancaster.
On Monday, state police said the dog’s owner had been located. No further information was available.