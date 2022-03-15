BRADFORD -- The state’s investigation into the explosion and fire at a bus company on Route 114 in Bradford on March 3 will take some time, according to state fire investigator Stephen Dennis.
“It’s a large facility; there’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “You’ve got a building that is a structure that houses buses to work on buses and it’s got another section that stores miscellaneous items.”
Additionally, there are a lot of experts involved in the investigation, he said. “There are other people that have a high level of knowledge as to what goes on in this building.”
It will likely take more than a few months but probably less than a year, he said.
Emergency responders were called to 2345 Route 114 in Bradford on March 3 at 10:35 a.m. for a report of an explosion at a building at Student Transportation of America, formerly Valley Transportation. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke and worked to find the two people reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters found the bus company employees. They had suffered significant burns and were taken first to Concord Hospital then flown by medical helicopters to Boston-area hospitals for treatment.
The bus company employees have not been identified. Dennis said Tuesday they remain hospitalized.
The day following the explosion and fire the Kearsarge Regional School District and its bus company, Student Transportation of America, pulled the district’s propane buses from service “out of an abundance of caution,” the school district and bus company said in a statement.
Dennis said last week that he has never found a propane bus to be the cause of a fire and is unaware of them being a fire hazard, but said he agrees with the school district and bus company’s decision not to use the propane buses for now, saying that you can’t be too careful when the safety of children is involved.
“Everybody knows there were buses in the building,” he said, but there were many other items in the building and that is why the investigation will take so long.
He added that propane school buses appear to be commonly used throughout the country.
“People are speculating what happened,” Dennis said. “It’s going to take some time. There’s a lot of heavy debris in that area.”
Kearsarge Regional School District and Student Transportation of America did not return calls for comment.