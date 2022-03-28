STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Traffic fatalities are surging across the country, with just two states seeing a decline in motor vehicle deaths over the past year, according to preliminary data.
Obviously, smaller states with lower populations experience fewer motor vehicle deaths on an annual basis, but that doesn't mean they're necessarily safer when accounting for the rate of deaths based on the number of residents.
With that in mind, data journalism website Stacker set out to discover which states have the lowest motor vehicle death rate to determine which states present the lowest risk of being killed in a traffic crash.
Researchers analyzed preliminary 2021 traffic fatality data from the National Safety Council (NSC) and population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine which states had the lowest rate of motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 residents.
Any ties in motor vehicle fatality rate per 100,000 residents were broken by using the total number of traffic deaths in the state.
Here's a look at the 10 states with the lowest rate of motor vehicles deaths per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to the data.
1) New York
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 1,054
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 963
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +9%
2) Washington D.C.
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 5.8 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 39
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 36
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +8%
3) Rhode Island
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 5.8 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 64
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 73
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: -12%
4) Massachusetts
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 5.9 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 414
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 342
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +21%
5) Hawaii
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 6.5 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 94
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 86
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +9%
6) New Jersey
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 7.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 690
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 587
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +18%
7) Washington
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 8.3 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 643
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 546
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +18%
8) New Hampshire
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 119
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 108
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +10%
9) Alaska
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 8.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 64
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 65
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: -2%
10) Minnesota
- 2021 motor vehicle death rate: 8.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
- 2021 motor vehicle deaths: 497
- 2020 motor vehicle deaths: 395
- Change in fatalities between 2020-2021: +26%
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.