Steve Buxton, part of a firefighter dynasty in the greater Nashua area that goes back four generations, was sworn in as Nashua Fire Rescue’s 15th chief Tuesday morning.
Buxton replaces Chief Brian Rhodes, who retired earlier this month after 35 years of service to the city’s fire department, the last four as chief.
Buxton also fills the shoes of his own father, Michael Buxton, who served at Nashua Fire Rescue for 33 years and was chief of the department for three years before retiring in 2004. His brother, Rob Buxton, is currently the fire chief at the neighboring Hudson Fire Department.
“Growing up in Nashua, witnessing the growth of our city, and more specifically our fire department, I was lucky to have a front row seat to watch Nashua Fire Rescue grow into the great organization it is today,” Buxton said in a speech during a well-attended ceremony at the Station 4 headquarters.
He said standing there as a fire chief is very humbling and promised to strive for excellence.
“It is a privilege to be your chief, and it’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I will work each and every day to set the bar for our organization, while working to earn your trust and seek out opportunities to better our organization,” Buxton said.
Mayor Jim Donchess said he plans to meet with Buxton Wednesday to discuss future plans.
“I think he’s gonna do a really good job,” Donchess said. “He certainly has the family background.”
Rhodes said the city’s growth poses challenges for service delivery and is excited to see Buxton implement the goals of the 2020 Master Plan and this year’s Strategic Plan to raise the funds needed to match the city’s expanding needs.
“He’s well positioned for the job,” Rhodes said.
Acting Assistant Chief Bill Atkinson will be officially sworn in on March 6. He said Buxton leads from the same level as the rank and file firefighters, working shoulder to shoulder with them.
“He’s a leader of the department who has not forgotten where he has come from,” Atkinson said.
Buxton thanked Rhodes for his mentorship and helping him achieve his goals.
“Succession planning is something that we have often struggled with in the fire service,” Buxton said in his speech. “To his credit, Chief Rhodes was fully transparent with me in regards to his plans and handed the keys over long ago.”
The ceremony was attended by members of the fire department and police department, former Fire Chiefs Steve Galipeau and Brian Morrissey, and Buxton’s family, including his father Michael and brother Rob.
“Great day for Steve,” Rob Buxton said. “I’m very proud of him.”
Steve Buxton was promoted to assistant chief in 2020 and was made deputy chief two years before that. He’s been a firefighter since 1992 and joined the Nashua department in 1996.